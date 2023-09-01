Obituary for Edward Henry Bellmore

April 16, 1943 – August 25, 2023

Edward Henry Bellmore, 80, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie surrounded by his loving family.

Edward Henry Bellmore

Edward was born to the late Adele (née Voegtline) and Norman “Nuppy” Bellmore on April 16, 1943, in Marquette, Mich.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Erickson on Jan. 4, 1964, at Holy Communion Church in Racine, where they remained married for the next 56 years before her passing in September of 2020. They built a wonderful life together with their two children and shared many interests and hobbies together.

Edward was a hard worker and worked as a maintenance coordinator at Abbott Laboratories for 32 years, before retiring in 1998. Edward was a man of all trades. He was able to fix and build almost anything and had a wide variety of interests. He was a welder and fabricator of trailers and built and customized recreational toys. Edward liked bowling, playing cards and cribbage. He was also a member of the Waukegan Bowmen Club. Edward enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. He was also very creative at stained glass artwork and created his own designs. He loved having family get-togethers, cherishing the time he spent with them.

Edward will be deeply missed by his children, Lynn (Bobby) Sabatini, Jerry (Carolyn) Bellmore; granddaughter, April Bellmore; great-grandson, Maddox Flint; as well as many other family and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy (Erickson) Bellmore; mother, Adele Bellmore; father, Norman Bellmore; sister, Janet Irwin; and brother, Richard Bellmore.

Services

Private burial service will be held on Sept. 8, 2023.

The family would also like to send a special thank you to his whole medical care team who took great care of Edward during his hospital stays, that being, Dr. David Knight, Kathryn Mahoney PA-C, Dr. Joshua Bloom, as well as Aimee, Sybil and the rest of the team at the Hospice Alliance Center in Pleasant Prairie.

Obituary and photo of Edward Henry Bellmore courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

