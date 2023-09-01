Obituary for Fred E. Wagner, ‘Gene’

August 20, 1953 – August 24, 2023

Fred E. Wagner, ‘Gene,’ 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 24, at his residence. He was born in Racine, Aug. 20, 1953, the beloved son of the late Fred and Betty (née Williams) Wagner Jr.

Fred E. Wagner, ‘Gene’

Gene was a graduate of J. I. Case High School, “Class of 1971.” He attended Gateway Technical College and took several courses surrounding accounting and manufacturing. Gene had a strong work ethic and was employed at Styberg Engineering for 42 years until his retirement in 2015. He was a longtime member and past treasurer at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Gene was a classic car enthusiast and cherished going to car shows with his children, son-in-law and his brother-in-law Scotty. He also was a sports fan and enjoyed going to watch the Racine Raiders football games every weekend and watching the Green Bay Packers play.

He also loved traveling with the family to Gulf Shores every Spring, where he would take the family to see the various Forts around the area and to watch the Blue Angels Air Show. In his later years, Gene enjoyed genealogy, and always kept well informed while tuned in to his scanner radio. It was the time that he spent with his family that he cherished the most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his children, Elizabeth (Cesar) Pineda, Michael Wagner; sister, Nancy Wagner; grand puppies, Charlotte and Ellie, cat, Tiger; and all of his family and close friends.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Fred E. Wagner, ‘Gene,’ courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.