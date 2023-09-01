Obituary for Lisa Ann Coca

May 22, 1977 – August 27, 2023

Lisa Ann Coca, 46, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Lisa Ann Coca

She was born on May 22, 1977, to David and Sandra (née Singstock) Coca in Racine. Lisa was a graduate of William Horlick High School, later attending Gateway Technical College. She was employed as a waitress at numerous Italian/pizza restaurants throughout her life. Lisa loved gardening and always knew how to make a house a home.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Coca; daughter, Anyssa Coca; grandson, Prince; father, David Coca and half-sister, Samantha Coca. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Mott.

Services

A memorial service for Lisa will be held at 11:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. visitation, on Sept. 9 at Sturino Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Lisa Ann Coca courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

