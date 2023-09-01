Obituary for Sister Gertrude Geigle

June 20, 1920 – August 28, 2023

Sister Gertrude Geigle, O.P., 103, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Sister Gertrude Geigle

Gertrude Teresa was born June 20, 1920, to John J. and Margaret (née Ponschock) Geigle in Kaukauna, Wis. On Aug. 29, 1934, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1936 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ambrose. She professed her first vows in 1938 and her final vows in 1944. In 1968, she returned to using her baptismal name, Gertrude.

Sister Gertrude spent many years in service to others as a teacher, principal, religious education consultant and pastoral minister. She began her ministry in 1937 at St. Patrick, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Charles, Burlington; St. John, Little Chute; St. Rose, Racine; St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Mary, Janesville; St. Louis, Caledonia; Holy Name, Kimberly; Holy Cross, Kaukauna; St. Thomas, Beloit; and St. Francis Xavier, Merrill. From 1977 to 1980 she worked in the Office of Catechetics for the LaCrosse Diocese as a Religious Ed Consultant. She also served in Michigan, Texas and South Dakota. She became a resident at Siena Center 2002.

Sister Gertrude is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister Margaret Mary Szafranski; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Edward, John (Jack), Frederick and Leo; and her sisters Marie Louise Geigle and Clare Wurdinger.

Services

A remembering service will be at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the Siena Center Chapel. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Sept. 6. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staffs who cared for Sister Gertrude at Siena Center.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

