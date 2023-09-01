MOUNT PLEASANT — Animal lovers can extend their support to the Racine Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) by attending an upcoming fundraiser at McDonald’s.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that exists through the more than 4,000 people who volunteer and donations they receive from generous supporters. – Credit: WHS

On Sept. 6 at McDonald’s, 6630 Washington Ave., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people are encouraged to dine in or drive-thru to help support animals in need.

This location is located on the corner of Washington Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive.

During the time of the fundraiser, McDonald’s will donate 20% of all sales to the Racine Campus of WHS.

Although both drive-thru and inside counter sales count towards the fundraiser, those who choose to stop inside will have the opportunity to meet an Ambassador Pet from WHS.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Enjoy anything from a quarter pounder to a McFlurry, all while supporting the nonprofit.