MOUNT PLEASANT — Animal lovers can extend their support to the Racine Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) by attending an upcoming fundraiser at McDonald’s.
On Sept. 6 at McDonald’s, 6630 Washington Ave., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people are encouraged to dine in or drive-thru to help support animals in need.
This location is located on the corner of Washington Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive.
During the time of the fundraiser, McDonald’s will donate 20% of all sales to the Racine Campus of WHS.
Although both drive-thru and inside counter sales count towards the fundraiser, those who choose to stop inside will have the opportunity to meet an Ambassador Pet from WHS.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Enjoy anything from a quarter pounder to a McFlurry, all while supporting the nonprofit.
About the Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.
Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.
