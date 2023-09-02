Obituary for Ronald J. Neau, ‘Ron’

January 27, 1953 – August 29, 2023

Ronald J. Neau Jr., “Ron,” 70, passed away on Aug. 29, 2023, at his home in Pleasant Prairie with his wife, Peggy, by his side. Ron was born in Kenosha on Jan. 27, 1953, to Ronald and Mary (née Nalbadian) Neau, Sr.

Ronald J. Neau, ‘Ron’

He graduated from Case High School in 1971 and was an autoworker at Chrysler for 36 years. He also worked as a CNA at a number of local nursing homes. After retiring in 2009, Ron chose to work at several grocery stores and helped his wife with their licensed in-home childcare.

On Feb. 17, 1973, Ron married Peggy A. Peterson in Racine. They had three children: Nathaniel, Candace and Sarah.

Ron was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger. He volunteered in Royal Rangers and children’s ministries at church for numerous years. Ron attended Great Lakes Church in Kenosha. He enjoyed fishing, camping and vacations with family, including cruises with his son, in which he spent most of the time singing karaoke and eating pork chops.

He also loved spoiling his grandkids, watching them play sports, and playing board games with them, especially Battleship and Scrabble. Ron was a life-long lover of music. He was always singing, humming or whistling, and enjoyed karaoke, even winning a karaoke contest at Chrysler.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; their children, Nathaniel J., Candace L., Sarah E. Harris; grandchildren, Bree, James, Jude; mother, Mary Neau; siblings, Cherie (Paul) Phillips, George (Gerlyn), Mark (Tammy), and Anita (John) Brint; father-in-law, Raymond J. Peterson, Sr.; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald J. Neau, Sr.; and mother-in-law, JoAnn (née Walley) Peterson.

Services

A memorial service for Ron will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, his family encourages donations in his memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Obituary and photo of Ronald J. Neau courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

