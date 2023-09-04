LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE, Wis. — Wisconsinites are met with an Air Quality Advisory for Labor Day from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for ozone from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. throughout multiple counties.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Racine, Kenosha. Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Milwaukee.

Air Quality Advisory

The Air Quality Advisory is due to a persistent combination of hot temperatures, clear skies, and southerly winds.

The DNR notes that the the air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level.

Ozone concentrations are at their highest throughout the afternoon and early evening, before tapering off through the nighttime.

This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

To stay up to date with information about the current air quality, visit the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data website.