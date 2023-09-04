RACINE COUNTY — A new initiative led by Racine County is prioritizing the health of its law enforcement community by offering CT Heart Scans to all of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office employees and their spouses through September.

The idea to offer CT Heart Scans is dedicated in memory of Racine County Sheriff Deputy Joshua LaForge, who tragically lost his life due to a heart attack earlier this year.

This tragedy, however, has led to the new initiative in Racine County and is driven by his wife Nicole’s visionary idea.

“In memory of Deputy LaForge, we’re offering CT Heart Scans to eligible Sheriff’s Office employees and their families,” said Sarah Street, Director of Human Resources for Racine County. “We would like to recognize Nicole LaForge for this thoughtful idea. Our commitment to the health and well-being of our law enforcement community has never been stronger.”

This is a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing heart health within the community.

What is a CT Heart Scan?

The County believes that to honor the deputy’s memory and advance his wife Nicole’s compassionate proposal, CT Heart Scans will be pivotal in identifying potential cardiac risks early on in Racine County.

A CT Heart Scan is a non-invasive and simple procedure that uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to more accurately predict a person's risk for heart disease and other medical factors, per the National Institutes of Health. Learn more through the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Doctors are now able to use these CT scans to effectively assess an individual’s risk for heart disease and aid in the prevention of heart disease, including heart attacks.

Services available

Eligible members include those of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and their spouses.

The scans strive to help empower these individuals to make informed decisions about their heart health as well.

Per the County, they’d like to underscore their unwavering commitment to the well-being of the dedicated law enforcement personnel in the area.

Throughout the month of September, eligible members are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

By offering these scans, Racine County aims to not only commemorate Deputy LaForge’s legacy but also to proactively work towards preventing heart-related incidents among its law enforcement community.

Code Blue

