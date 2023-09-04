MOUNT PLEASANT — A pair of temporary road closures here will affect access to schools at students return to school this week.

Starting Tuesday (Sept. 5), Oakes Road will be closed to through traffic between 16th Street and Durand Avenue (Highway 11). Access to businesses, including the CNH Industrial farm equipment plant, will be maintained from the north.

Drivers can use Durand Avenue, Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and 16th Street as a detour. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.

The EverGreen Academy Elementary campus is located at 3351 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: EverGreen Academy

Drivers are also reminded that Chicory Road remains closed to through traffic at Lathrop Avenue through the week of Sept. 11. The road is open between Meachem Road and Lathrop from the west and between Sheridan Road (Highway 32) and Lathrop from the east.

Traffic to and from EverGreen Academy can access the school from the east via Sheridan Road (Highway 32).