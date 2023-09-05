RACINE — The Racine Police Department had 7th Street closed off at College Avenue early Tuesday morning. Several police vehicles were barricading the street, blocking passage east into the downtown area.

7th Street at College Avenue

From the south, police are searching at car parked on 7th Avenue, with the entire block cordoned off. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

At this time, the Racine Police Department is not commenting on the situation. The Racine County Eye will update this story when we receive more information.