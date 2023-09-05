Follow Us

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is now offering free preschool screenings.

Eligible participants

The screenings are available for any child between the ages of birth to five years old who is not already enrolled in the district.

Areas screened

BASD staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.

Schedule an appointment

Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

Preschool screening dates

LocationDate/Time
Plymouth Children’s Center
124 W. Washington St.
Burlington		Oct. 4, 2023
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Noah’s Ark Nursery School
126 Chapel Terrace
Burlington		Nov. 1, 2023
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Burlington Public Library
166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington		Dec. 6, 2023
9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Waller Elementary School
195 Gardner Ave.
Burlington		Jan. 10, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
2 to 4:30 p.m.
In His Arms Preschool
417 Kane St.
Burlington		Feb. 7, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Plymouth Children’s Center
124 W. Washington St.
Burlington		March 6, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Burlington Area School District free preschool screening dates

Schools

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

More local news

Leave a comment