BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is now offering free preschool screenings.

Eligible participants

The screenings are available for any child between the ages of birth to five years old who is not already enrolled in the district.

Areas screened

BASD staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.

Schedule an appointment

Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

Preschool screening dates

Location Date/Time Plymouth Children’s Center

124 W. Washington St.

Burlington Oct. 4, 2023

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noah’s Ark Nursery School

126 Chapel Terrace

Burlington Nov. 1, 2023

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burlington Public Library

166 E. Jefferson St.

Burlington Dec. 6, 2023

9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Waller Elementary School

195 Gardner Ave.

Burlington Jan. 10, 2024

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

2 to 4:30 p.m. In His Arms Preschool

417 Kane St.

Burlington Feb. 7, 2024

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Plymouth Children’s Center

124 W. Washington St.

Burlington March 6, 2024

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burlington Area School District free preschool screening dates