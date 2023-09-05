BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is now offering free preschool screenings.
Eligible participants
The screenings are available for any child between the ages of birth to five years old who is not already enrolled in the district.
Areas screened
BASD staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
Schedule an appointment
Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.
Preschool screening dates
|Location
|Date/Time
|Plymouth Children’s Center
124 W. Washington St.
Burlington
|Oct. 4, 2023
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
|Noah’s Ark Nursery School
126 Chapel Terrace
Burlington
|Nov. 1, 2023
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
|Burlington Public Library
166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington
|Dec. 6, 2023
9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
|Waller Elementary School
195 Gardner Ave.
Burlington
|Jan. 10, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
2 to 4:30 p.m.
|In His Arms Preschool
417 Kane St.
Burlington
|Feb. 7, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
|Plymouth Children’s Center
124 W. Washington St.
Burlington
|March 6, 2024
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
