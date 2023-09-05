RACINE COUNTY — Since its inception in 2015, the Andis Foundation in Sturtevant has made a goal for itself to assist nonprofits that are dedicated to making a lasting impact within the community.

In those seven, now eight years, the foundation has donated more than $1.7 million in grants, scholarships and community outreach to support those programs that actively build strong kids and families.

Five more nonprofits that fit the bill are the 2023 recipients of grants from the Andis Foundation.

“From its inception, Andis Foundation has strived to support organizations who can help make the largest, (most) positive impact and help kids succeed and thrive,” Andis Foundation President Laura Andis Bishop said in a press release. “I am confident our 2023 grant recipients will help us continue that mission of driving positive change.”

Nonprofit organizations receiving 2023 grants

River Bend Nature Center & Andis Foundation Chickadee Trail is one of the recipients in this round of 2023 grants. – Credit: RNC

Pawsperity: Based in Kansas City, this organization offers vocational training in the pet grooming industry for unemployed parents seeking stability and self-sufficiency. Pawsperity is a multi-time grant recipient.

Racine Zoo: The Zoo’s Summer Camp experience continues to receive Andis Foundation support. The program helps kids develop a deeper understanding and positive values of ecology and conservation. The Andis Foundation is the sole sponsor of the program.

River Bend Nature Center & Andis Chickadee Trail: After partnering with the River Bend Nature Center post-pandemic to create the Andis Chickadee Trail, Andis Foundation will continue its support to offer families safe, fun opportunities to connect with nature and each other at no cost.

The George Bray Neighborhood YMCA: Andis Foundation renews its support to the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA as it delivers critical services to help youth and families right in the heart of Racine.

SecureFutures Foundation: This year, Andis Foundation will support the launch of the SecureFutures Foundation in Racine – a money coach program that engages high school students with mentors to develop financial management skills for use in college and future careers.

Andis Foundation will award a second round of grants for 2023 later this fall. For more information and how to apply for a grant, visit the Andis Foundation online.