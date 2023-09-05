RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) is launching an Immigration Legal Services Initiative to the Racine Community.

The goal of this legal service initiative is to promote the dignity of immigrants by providing them with affordable legal expertise.

The project has been in the works for more than two years.

Immigration Legal Services Initiative open house

An open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the RIC office, 2302A DeKoven Ave.

Project leaders

The Immigration Legal Services Initiative is led by Stephanie Mitchell, Professor at Carthage College, who received her accreditation from the Department of Justice after undergoing many hours of training. Additional members that will support the project include Amanda Ali, Tim Hall, Gigi Oliver, Halla Swindle, Hugh Cavanagh, Jennifer Rose, Kimberly Mahoney, Asia Koblanska, Linda Boyle, Ri’ Witer, and Tamerin Hayward.

Services provided

The services provided will include:

Assisting immigrants with Citizenship (N-400 Applications)

Work authorization (I-765, I-765W Applications)

Medical waivers (N-648 Applications)

Renew/replace Green Cards (1-90 Applications)

DACA renewals and advance parole for travel (1-812D, I-131 Applications)

These services will be provided on a sliding scale basis and services will be available in Spanish. However, initial consultations are free of charge.

The office will be open the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with 30-minute slots available for consultations. There are limited appointments available, which will be booked on a first-come-first-served basis.

Community members interested in learning more about these services or booking a consultation can call the RIC office at 262-635-9532, email immigration@ricracine.org, or visit Racine Interfaith Coalition online.

Click here to support this initiative monetarily.