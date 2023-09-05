RACINE — A 48-year-old Racine man with a long history of theft convictions is facing just over four years in prison for allegedly stealing almost $1,000 in alcohol from Pick ‘n Save.

Richard Dangerfield was charged Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court with one count each of felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft. If convicted, he faces just over four years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines. Because he has a misdemeanor conviction in the last five years, he could have up to two years of incarceration for each count added to any sentence he might receive.

The criminal complaint: Stealing liquor from Pick ‘n Save

According to the criminal complaint, Dangerfield was identified on store surveillance at the Pick ‘n Save, 5111 Douglas Ave., stealing quantities of liquor on April 26, 2023, and May 1, 2023, in the amount of $410.90 and 503.62, respectively.

Dangerfield has a history of retail theft convictions dating back to 1996 and is considered a repeat offender.

He was assigned a $400 cash bond and ordered to stay away from all Pick ‘n Save stores. Dangerfield will next be in court on Sept. 13 for his preliminary hearing.