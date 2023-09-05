RACINE — It’s time to Stuff the Bus. Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save of Racine, are coming together to host their third diaper drive to benefit local families on Sept. 9.

This will be the second diaper drive hosted by the businesses that will benefit the Racine Diaper Ministry. They provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge.

Maggie Eastman, the owner of Sporty Girl Accessories, started the recurring diaper drives in collaboration with Sew ‘n Save of Racine owner, Jim Deibler, to help make a continuous impact on local families.

Eastman, who crafts and sews for her business, is an avid shopper at the local store. Through the years, she and Deibler have formed a bond, stronger than any stitches they sew.

Local diaper drives make grand impact

Their first event collected nearly 10,000 diapers for Racine Diaper Ministries. The second event, an emergency diaper drive, gathered 6,000 diapers and 10,000 wipes, for Bethany Apartments.

In 2022, the Racine Diaper Ministry reported that they distributed 33,040 diapers to families in need.

Now, organizers are hopeful they will Stuff the Bus with more than 10,000 diapers for this month’s drive.

Diaper drive inspired by daughter’s experience

Maggie Eastman, owner of Sporty Girl Accessories. – Photo courtesy of Maggie Eastman

In a previous interview, Eastman shared that her daughter used to work at a local daycare in town. Her work experience inspired the diaper drive event.

“She was telling me about how sometimes kids would show up to daycare without enough diapers or she would see kids showing up in diapers, that she’s pretty sure they were left in (from) the day before,” Eastman shared. “She informed me, and I was not aware of this, but people that are on government assistance, do not get to use that assistance towards diapers.”

As a mother herself, the thought of families being without a necessity is heartbreaking.

“I just see that there’s a need and just putting up the word, the community responds,” said Eastman.

To her, it’s nothing compared to what this event does for people.

“It’s just a matter of coordinating it to be able to help the people,” she said.

Stuff the Bus

To join the effort to assist, the public is invited to bring diaper donations to Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Polly” the pink bus of Sporty Girl Accessories. – Credit: Maggie Eastman

Stuff the Bus will be held in the parking lot, where donors are encouraged to stuff Eastman’s pink bus named Polly.

Diapers, wipes and pull-ups are accepted. Diapers size 4 and up are urgently needed at this time.

The Racine Diaper Ministry expressed to Eastman that these recurring diaper drivers have helped connect people to their resources.

Get help from the Racine Diaper Ministry

The Racine Diaper Ministry is open for diaper distribution every Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Erie Campus of North Pointe United Methodist Church, located at 3825 Erie St.

The ministry offers a variety of diaper sizes for those in need of assistance. Those looking to receive diapers should bring their child’s birth certificate to the ministry to receive supplies.

Donating to Racine Diaper Ministry

Those looking to donate may make a monetary donation by writing checks payable to North Pointe UMC with “diapers” written in the memo.

All cash donations go directly toward purchasing diapers to give to their clients. Donations of diapers can also be brought to the church to benefit the ministry.

Questions may be directed to the church office at 262-639-2441. Find more about their organization by visiting their Facebook page.