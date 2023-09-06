Obituary for Carolyn Jean Burriel, ‘Boonie’

August 14, 1971 – August 27, 2023

Carolyn Jean Burriel, who was known to most as Boonie, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Carolyn Jean Burriel, ‘Boonie’

Carolyn was born in Racine on Aug. 14, 1971, to the late Wallace “Bud” Lawhorn and Bernice Whitehead. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Gateway Technical College and most recently worked for Killarney Kourt of Sturtevant. Carolyn was united in marriage to Kelley Burriel on Dec. 18, 2010.

Boonie loved her family and was a matriarch of the family. She gave love and support to many, never asking anything in return. She loved traveling and even playing the slot machines every now and then. She loved her profession and had taken care of many people over the years with dignity and respect. She was strong. She will truly be missed.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kelley Burriel; daughter, Nitasha Whitehead; grandchildren, Carmarion King and Serenity Whitehead, of Racine; siblings, Faye Brown, Michael Shepard, Brenda Whitehead and Terrel Lawhorn, of Racine, Larry Whitehead, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Luther Whitehead, of St. Paul, Minn.; honorary brother, Robert Petty, and honorary sisters, Wileen Sims, Pearl Petty, Vanessa Petty, Victoria Petty, Veronica Hill, Shalanda Bell, Sherine Meeks, Jacqueline Brown, Jacqueline Shepard, Tonya Terrell; special cousin, Lakazia Ellis; godchildren, Eric Robinson Jr. and Erica Robinson; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Carolyn was preceded in death by both parents; nephew, Deris Reeves; brother, Billy Petty Sr.; sisters, Gladys Sanders “Brenda Petty,” Theresa Hawkins; aunts, Dorothy Fikes, Mary Shepard; and cousin, Tiffany Lyte.

Services

A homegoing service for Carolyn will be held at 5 p.m., with a 4 p.m. visitation, on Sept. 9 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Carolyn Jean Burriel, ‘Boonie,’ courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

