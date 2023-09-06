Spread some holiday cheer and add a sparkle to your gift buying this year with Racine County Eye’s special holiday ornaments!

Our high-quality ornaments are a perfect way for retail and restaurants to attract more customers and clients over the festive period, with plenty of fantastic ad-buying options.

Who you will reach

Racine County Eye attracts a monthly readership of over 160,000 from northern Illinois, as well as Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties, according to Google Analytics.

60% are female

40% are male

The median age is 35-54

Readers come from households with an average income of $75,000-$100,000.

Holiday ad packages

For $250, you can have your logo and a link to your buying page featured on Racine County Eye’s Christmas Ornament page, earning the trust of over 160,000 people a month!

Upgrade to the “better” package for just $350 for the same benefits, plus a 300 x 250 ad in the Wisco Spotlight.

For the greatest value, take advantage of our “best” package for $450, where you’ll receive all of the above plus your own social media ad.

Deadline

Don’t let these festive ad-buying options pass you by – space is limited to 40 businesses, so be sure to take advantage of this unbeatable offer before the deadline of Oct. 15.

How to buy

Simply fill out the advertising form provided using the link at the bottom of the page, and then click the link to pay. Get your business shining brightly this festive season and add a touch of sparkle to your gift buying with Racine County Eye’s holiday ornaments!

Holiday advertising form For more information, contact Rose Heller by phone at 262-989-2345 or via email at rose@racinecountyeye.com.