RACINE COUNTY — Effective immediately, the Village of Caledonia has set a temporary ban on burning in place.
The announcement was made by Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld on the Caledonia Fire Department Facebook page on Sept. 5 around 8:30 p.m.
View the post where the announcement was made here.
The notice comes due to the current dry weather conditions and hot temperatures in the area.
Drought and burning information
Information regarding Wisconsin Burn Permits can be found online on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.
Additional information about burning is available by visiting this link through the DNR.
Open burning – before you burn
Monitor the current drought situation through the National Weather Service.
Latest Drought Information for Wisconsin
