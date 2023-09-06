RACINE COUNTY — Effective immediately, the Village of Caledonia has set a temporary ban on burning in place.

The announcement was made by Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld on the Caledonia Fire Department Facebook page on Sept. 5 around 8:30 p.m.

The notice comes due to the current dry weather conditions and hot temperatures in the area.

