Obituary for Linda Arlene Miles

February 3, 1949 – August 25, 2023

Linda Arlene Miles, 74, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center.

Linda Arlene Miles

Linda was born in Marshfield, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1949, to the late Roy David Otto and Lorraine (née Downer) Hupe. She was a 1967 graduate of Marshfield Senior High.

Linda met her loving husband at the Marshfield School Forest in 1964. On November 18, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to Charles H. Miles in Marshfield, Wis.

She was a loving homemaker, teacher’s aide, artist, Boy Scout Leader, motorcycle enthusiast and teacher. Linda was an active volunteer and inspiration for many neighborhood and local elementary school children. She was an exquisite cake decorator and painter in many media. Linda earned the Silver Beaver Award for her dedicated service in scouting. She was a motorcycle instructor who helped others find the safe enjoyment she did in her love of riding. Linda selflessly made quilts for children, veterans, and others in need. There was very little she did not do with love.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Miles; sons, Richard (Heather) Miles and Roy Miles; grandchildren, Tony (Caroline) Miles, Jacob Miles and David Miles; great-grandchild, Luca Miles; and siblings, Diane (David) Hiller, and David Delmar Hupe.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Hupe.

Services

Funeral services for Linda will be held at noon on Sept. 7 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Racine. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Linda Arlene Miles courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

