UPDATE: RPD has identified the homicide victim as Byron D. Beadles of Racine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RACINE, Wis. — A 56-year-old man died of a gunshot wound after officers responded to a shooting report at an apartment on the 1700 block of Packard Avenue, the Racine Police Department announced yesterday.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 1 and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide, and investigators are urging potential witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“The community’s cooperation is crucial in solving cases like this,” said a spokesperson for the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit. “We ask anyone with additional information to reach out to us.”

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

The fatal shooting adds another grim tally to the area’s crime rate, placing additional urgency on ongoing efforts to stem gun violence.