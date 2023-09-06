RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education is seeking to fill two School Board vacancies created by recent member resignations. The application deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The vacancies were created by the resignations of Auntavia Jackson, who represented District 6, and Matthew Hanser, who represented District 8. Both members resigned effective Aug. 31.

The remaining seven members of the RUSD Board will consider applications from community members to fill the vacancies. The board intends to appoint the replacements by early October, according to a RUSD news release.

To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must be a resident of either District 6 or District 8. Maps of the districts may be found by clicking here.

Applicants must file a letter of interest stating why they want to serve on the RUSD board. Also required is a resume and completed Declaration of Candidacy and Campaign Registration Statement forms. These materials must be delivered to the Office of the Superintendent located at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, Racine, WI 53404 or via email to Elizabeth Tobias, deputy clerk for school board elections, at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Current School Board vacancies

District 6

Auntavia Jackson, District 6 – Credit: Racine County Eye Jackson, whose district includes Downtown Racine and the central city was first elected in 2021. She reported that she resigned because she has moved elsewhere. The person appointed to represent District 6 will complete Jackson’s term which ends April 21, 2024. The appointee will need to run for re-election in the April election for a full three-year term.

District 8 District 8, represented by Hanser includes parts of Caledonia, Wind Point, Racine and North Bay. He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2019 and 2022. He cited “personal circumstances” as the reason to resign in his letter of resignation. The person appointed to the Board representing Election District 8 will be appointed until April 21, 2024. A special election for District 8 will be held along with all other seats in April 2024, but will only be for a term of one year ending on April 27, 2025. Matthew Hanser, District 8 – Credit: Ballotpedia

Questions regarding the RUSD Board of Education appointment process should be directed to Elizabeth Tobias at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org or 262-631-7064.