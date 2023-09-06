RACINE COUNTY — A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman with a criminal history of retail theft faces a new felony charge for allegedly stealing from the Kohl’s Department Store in Mount Pleasant last month.

Victoria Harris is charged with felony retail theft as a party to a crime, which carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000 if she’s convicted.

Harris remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store

Mount Pleasant police were called to Kohl’s, 5500 Washington Ave., on Aug. 16, for a shoplifting report – the alleged theft occurred 10 days earlier.

Video surveillance from the store showed a black four-door sedan arrive at Kohl’s, park in a handicapped spot, and two women exit the vehicle. Both females were observed grabbing numerous items from the women’s activewear section of the store, exiting the store, getting back into the car and leaving the property.

Store officials determined a total of $1,305 had been taken between the two women.

Police identified one of the suspects as Harris, who also allegedly is a member of an organized retail theft organization out of Milwaukee. Harris currently is on probation and has two active felony retail theft warrants, one each in Walworth and Winnebago counties, as well as two pending retail theft cases in Rock County.

Criminal court records show that Harris has six previous criminal convictions, including three for retail theft, that date back to 2014.

Harris was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Sept. 6, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.