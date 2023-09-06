RACINE — A crash on Wednesday occurred between a school bus and a City of Racine RYDE bus near Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time according to Racine County Eye partner TMJ4.

Per their reports, multiple agencies are responding to the scene of the crash, where a school bus is on its side, and a city bus has considerable visible damage.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Goold and Shoop Streets in Racine.

The identifying number on the school bus is 5036. The RYDE bus was number 105, which was the Route 5 bus, per the City.

RYDE Racine provides statement

RYDE Racine provided the following statement on their Facebook page:

A RYDE Racine Route 5 bus heading southbound to the Transit Center was involved in a collision earlier this afternoon. First and foremost, we are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident. There will be coordination between RYDE Racine and the RPD to communicate further with the public and our riders as more information is available. An additional bus was dispatched after the incident to continue serving Route 5.

City, school bus drivers taken to hospital

According to the TMJ4 report, the Racine Police Department stated that a Flight for Life helicopter had landed at Horlick Field.

Flight for Life took the City bus driver, while an ambulance transported the school bus driver to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, there were no students on the school bus, however, there was an aid on the school bus in addition to the driver. The aids’ condition is unknown at this time.

Road Closures Emergency responders are currently assessing the scene. Goold and Shoop Streets are blocked off at this time. As more information becomes available, the Racine County Eye will make updates to the information in this article. Credit: Brian Bruce

