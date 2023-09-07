Obituary for Michael Andrew Barczak

October 6, 1948 – August 30, 2023

Michael Andrew Barczak (Dzia Dzia), 74, of Burlington, passed away on Aug. 30, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Michael Andrew Barczak

Michael was born on Oct. 6, 1948, in West Allis, Wis., to Edward Joseph Barczak and Eugenia Balbina Barczak (née Krawczyk). Michael married Patricia Ann Barczak (née Kusniesz) on June 22, 1974.

Michael graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1966. Being the hard worker that he was, he worked third shift at GE Medical Systems while earning his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Milwaukee in 1971. After college, he went to work as a librarian and wrestling coach for Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School.

In 1977, Michael earned his master’s degree in library sciences from UW-Milwaukee. In 1987, he began working for the Muskego-Norway School District. There he served as the librarian at Muskego High School, Lake Denoon Middle School and Bay Lane Elementary. Additionally, he served as the wrestling coach at Muskego High and his team won the state championship in 1994. In addition to coaching wrestling, he refereed for basketball and wrestling.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Jason Sr. (Emily) Barczak; and five adoring grandchildren, Jason Jr., Luke, Owen, Beau, and Alyse. He is further survived by his siblings, Marianne Day, Jerome Barczak, Joan Thornley, Alice Barczak, Carol Barczak, Edward Barczak Jr, Susan Olson, Sharon Goodmann, and Lenore Barczak.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Eugene Barczak.

Services

The funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception, located at 108 McHenry St. in Burlington. Following the mass, there will be a celebration luncheon from 2 to 5 p.m. at Integrity Celebrations Center.

In honor of Michael’s love of horse racing, the celebration luncheon is derby themed; feel free to wear your derby attire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Obituary and photo of Michael Andrew Barczak courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

