RACINE — Justin Jolen Lizama, 34, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. However, he has not yet been assigned an attorney, so his case was continued.

Lizama is charged with child enticement/sexual conduct and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

The defendant was employed by the Racine Unified School District as “event staff” at Case High School.

The criminal complaint: sexual assault of a student by staff

According to the criminal complaint, the Mount Pleasant Police Department began investigating Lizama’s conduct in June 2023. During the investigation, detectives interviewed a 16-year-old student.

The student described herself as a runaway from home at the time Lizama first approached her. She claimed Lizama drove up while she was sitting under a tree in the 7100 block of Washington Ave.

Allegedly, he asked her if she was okay and if she wanted to get into his car. She reportedly told investigators “she had nowhere to go” and was “scared when she went into his car.”

Allegedly, Lizama took her home and offered her marijuana, which she claimed “caused her to be out.” The complaint alleges that was when the sexual assault occured. The complaint further alleges other occasions when the 16-year-old was sexually assaulted.

A status hearing in the case was set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Lizama is being held at the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $50,000 – for each charge.