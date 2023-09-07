Obituary for Robert Frank Mason

June 15, 1961 – August 30, 2023

Mr. Robert Frank Mason, 62, passed away at his residence on Aug. 30, 2023.

Robert Frank Mason

He was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1961, the son of the late Arthur Albert and Jane Elizabeth (née Valier) Mason, Sr. He graduated from Portage High School in 1979.

Bob retired as a caregiver from The Southern Wisconsin Center.

His life centered around God, his family and his church. He was a longtime, active member of Racine Assembly of God, where he focused his time with the Royal Rangers for 40 years. The past 10 years he also volunteered with the Royal Family Kids’ Camp.

Bob is survived by his sons and daughters, Michal (Jamie Sorensen) Mason, Moses (Jessica) Mason, Mari (Jerrid) Orre, Mindie (fiancé, Austin Krieger) and Murphy Mason; grandchildren, Madelynn Mason, Elijah Demmitt, Evelynn Demmitt, Merida Mason, Patrick Krieger, Phoebe Krieger, and Penelope Krieger; sisters, Betsy (Paul) Adams, Molly (Charles) Clark; as well as dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (née Kegler) Mason; daughter, Meghan Mason; granddaughter, Lillie Lynn Mason-Clausen; and brother, Arthur Mason, Jr.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Racine Assembly of God, located at 1325 Airline Road, for a service celebrating and honoring Bob’s life.

In lieu of flowers, his family encourages donations to the Royal Rangers and the Royal Family Kids’ Camp.

His family extends a heartfelt thank you to the congregation of Racine Assembly of God and the entire staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice for the loving and professional attention Bob received while under their care.

Obituary and photo of Robert Frank Mason courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

