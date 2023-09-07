UPDATE (Sept. 7 at 12:56 p.m.): The Racine Police Department confirmed that there were nine people involved in yesterday’s crash between a First Student school bus and a City of Racine RYDE bus.

According to police, six of the nine people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two parties had to be extricated by the Racine Fire Department. They were transported to a local area hospital and then eventually transported to Milwaukee for further treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about bus riders

Names of individuals involved have not been released. However, the department shared the following information about the drivers and riders:

School bus

The driver of the school bus is a 61-year-old male. He has been employed by First Student bus company for four years. The aide riding on the school bus was a 26-year-old female. She has been employed by First Student for two years.

Both the driver and the aide were among the six that were transported.

City bus

The city bus, RYDE Racine, was carrying six passengers and the driver. Three passengers and the driver were among those transported. The driver is a 41-year-old female who has been employed with Ryde Racine since 2019.

This is an ongoing story. Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept 6): RACINE — A crash on Wednesday occurred between a school bus and a City of Racine RYDE bus near Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Submitted photo – Credit: Carley Emma Johnson Submitted photo – Credit: Carley Emma Johnson

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time according to Racine County Eye partner TMJ4.

Per their reports, multiple agencies are responding to the scene of the crash, where a school bus is on its side, and a city bus has considerable visible damage.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Goold and Shoop Streets in Racine.

The identifying number on the school bus is 5036. The RYDE bus was number 105, which was the Route 5 bus, per the City.

RYDE Racine provides statement

RYDE Racine provided the following statement on their Facebook page:

A RYDE Racine Route 5 bus heading southbound to the Transit Center was involved in a collision earlier this afternoon. First and foremost, we are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident. There will be coordination between RYDE Racine and the RPD to communicate further with the public and our riders as more information is available. An additional bus was dispatched after the incident to continue serving Route 5.

City, school bus drivers taken to hospital

According to the TMJ4 report, the Racine Police Department stated that a Flight for Life helicopter had landed at Horlick Field.

Flight for Life took the City bus driver, while an ambulance transported the school bus driver to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, there were no students on the school bus, however, there was an attendant on the school bus in addition to the driver. The attendant’s condition is unknown at this time.

Road Closures Emergency responders are currently assessing the scene. Goold and Shoop Streets are blocked off at this time. As more information becomes available, the Racine County Eye will make updates to the information in this article. Credit: Brian Bruce

Credit: Brian Bruce

Credit: Brian Bruce

Credit: Brian Bruce

Credit: Brian Bruce