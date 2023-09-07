SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A performance group in Southeastern Wisconsin is proving that dancing has no age limit.

Senior Moments Performance Group is comprised of mostly women (at this time) who are all 50 years old or older. They are on a mission to make an unforgettable impact on those who come to see them perform.

The Senior Moments Performance Group danced the parade route in the 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine this year. – Credit: SMPG Facebook page

Tammie Radspinner and Cheryl Parisi, locals of Racine County, started the group to provide an outlet to others that’s collaborative and meaningful for those who are young at heart and active.

After meeting through another dance group, the pair decided they wanted to take a different direction, leading them to form their own group for women to unite through dancing.

Senior Moments Performance Group formed in January of this year and by March, they had begun practicing.

Each practice starts off with the Electric Slide, but the group gets down to anything from country tunes to pop hits.

More than dancing

Members of the team pose outside of Achievements in Union Grove. – Credit: SMPG Facebook page

“We wanted to do more volunteering,” says Tammie. “Be more a part of a community and help out and show that those over 50, we can still move and have fun.”

The group does just that: They dance. They laugh. They unite. They give back.

You can find them volunteering with those with disabilities at Achievements in Union Grove, participating in the 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine, and making appearances at local community events such as with the Women’s Resource Center.

“It’s fun; it’s a fun way to actually keep moving,” says Parisi.

They move while performing their numbers and move with the community, helping where they can by providing joy through performances.

Planning sessions for future events means food and friend time as well. – Credit: SMPG Facebook page

In addition to dancing, they consider themselves a place where people can find a shoulder to lean on.

“There’s a support group here, too. So at good and bad times in our lives, you know that you have more people in your life to help,” comments Radspinner.

As the ladies get older, not only do they find comfort in moving to the beat of familiar tunes, but they also connect to others who traveling down similar paths in life.

Some are widows, some are snowbirds, and some deal with the challenges of getting older, but each one of them has the goal to groove.

Even if you’re having a senior moment, they’re certain that you’ll never forget them, it even says it in their tagline.

As the Senior Moments Performance Group tagline says, “You won’t forget us!” – Credit: SMPG Facebook page

Give what you can

From the youngest member at 50 years, Shawn Connors, to the eldest member at 74 years old, each member gives what they can.

Connors, Parisi’s daughter, explains that at the start, she and others have felt closed off or a bit unsure, but the group helps them find their footing and open up.

The Senior Moments Performance Group is comprised of women ages 50-74 currently. – Credit: SMPG Facebook page

“As with anything that you do, you make friends as you open up and feel more confident. You are afraid people are going to look at you and judge you,” says Parisi.

That’s not the case in this group. Connors explains that “everyone is on the same (team),” and if someone falls behind, they pick each other up.

Encouragement goes hand in hand with these ladies.

“Keep motivated, keep working,” is what Parisi tells the other dancers.

Get involved with the Senior Moments Performance Group

It is a no-commitment group: do what you can, and give what you are able, kind of group. There is no cost to be involved. As of now, there are 26 members. Dancers involved come from the Kenosha border to the Milwaukee area and everywhere in between.

Get involved by attending practice and dance at your own ability level. Practices are every second and fourth Thursday in Franksville at Training by J, 10127 Northwestern Ave. Every third Thursday, you can find the Senior Moments Performance Group practicing in Oak Creek at the Salvation Army, 8853 S Howell Ave. All practices are from 5 to 7 p.m.

Looking to get involved but without dancing? The group is looking for coordinators, social media help and other support. Contact the group to get involved by emailing seniormomentsperformancegroup@gmail.com.

For more information and to follow along with what these peppy dancers are up to, check out their Facebook page.