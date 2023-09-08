Obituary for Brian Carl Jackson

January 12, 1968 – September 5, 2023

Brian Carl Jackson passed away at his residence on Sept. 5, 2023.

Brian Carl Jackson

He was born in Racine on Jan. 12, 1968, the son of Carl Jackson (Rosie Smith), Lynda (Johnny) Jackson. Brian grew up attending Grace Temple Church and had recommitted his life to Christ.

Brian was a big person with a good heart who loved smiling, laughing, cracking jokes and always had a bright side to life. Being kind, cool and easy-going granted him the respect and love from all those he encountered. Brian was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Lakers fan who loved fantasy football.

Brian attended and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1986. He continued his education at UW-Parkside and Iowa Community College.

Brian was a music genius, DJ and overall a music lover, and could go on for hours about all genres. He was always singing and dancing, doing what he loved the most, which was making an impact on someone’s life. His selfless love also extended to the community as a football coach for the Old Timers Football Association/Pittsburgh Steelers Team ages 10-12 years old.

Brian was a dedicated father who loved spending quality time with his children and children of friends that he took under his arms. Brian had a strong family bond. He remained friends/co-parented with Sajidah Ali and Julanna Jenkins. He enjoyed the family dinners and gatherings and talking with his siblings. Brian looked forward to the yearly Steelers football game, which he attended with his brother Keontay, trips to Los Angeles to spend time with his sister Nicole, and knowledge sharing conversations with his sister Brandi.

Brian remained close and kept in contact with many of his childhood friends and their parents.

Brian had over 25 years of service with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Corrections; Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. He had developed a group with Sargent Price and Officer Aisha to teach life skills to the inmates. They had been working with Captain Sorensen on this project for quite some time to better the inmates in the facility. Brian was very passionate about doing whatever he could to be an asset to his co-workers and friends at the facility.

Brian truly tried to help the inmates better themselves. He was like a father figure to the inmates and the heart of the institution. Brian would tell the youth, “You are young, you’ve made some bad choices, do not let the choices stop your destiny and life purpose.”

Brian leaves to cherish his memories his parents; children, Terrance Jenkins, Isaiah Ali, Ishmael Ali and I’Zariah Ali; siblings, Nicole Jackson, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Keontay (Natalia) Jackson, of Plymouth, Minn., Brandi Jackson of Dallas, Texas; nieces, Aria and Arcelya; nephew, Jace; a special uncle, Roy Butler, of Racine; along with a host of family and friends too numerous to name.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Meadie and Carlee Jackson; Roy and Willie Jane Butler; uncle, Michael Jackson; aunt, Pamela Jackson; and brother, Dante Jackson.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for a visitation from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life and homegoing will follow at 5:30 p.m. He will be interred at 11 a.m. the following Tuesday at Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.

Obituary and photo of Brian Carl Jackson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

