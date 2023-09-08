Obituary for David Velasguese Dominguese

August 20, 1948 – August 29, 2023

David Velasguese Dominguese was born to eternal life on Aug. 29, 2023, after celebrating his 75th birthday on Aug. 20.

David Velasguese Dominguese

David’s father, Santiago Dominguez, lost his life in a train/car crash at the age of 20, near Carthage College on December 20, 1948; four short months after David was born. His mother, the former Josefina Velasquez, passed away from Covid-19 in December 2020, just shy of her 92nd birthday.

He was educated at Beebe School, Janes, Franklin Elementary, Washington Jr High School, and Park High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 1968 through May 1970 while stationed in Thailand. He held many positions at a number of companies including J. I. Case, Rexnord, Modine, A O Smith, DeKoven Center, Lake Oaks and eventually retiring from Gateway Technical College as lead mechanic in 2016. He was known and respected for his willingness to work hard.

He was shy, kind and caring. He would give you his last cent if you needed it and never expect it back. He always overextended himself, helping anyone, anytime, no questions asked. He was the kind of man who would buy a truck just to be available to help others in between his three jobs.

He loved sailboats, lighthouses, music, photography, travel, collecting (especially books on world history), watching TV and putting caulk in cracks wherever he could find them (he did, indeed, use 177 tubes of caulk on the Blake Avenue house exterior!). His attention to detail was extraordinary. He studied his Bible every day, but most importantly loved the Lord with all of his heart.

David met the former Laura Lee Schmitt in the mailroom at Lake Oaks Senior Apartments. He was the maintenance man and she was the letter carrier for the complex. They married at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas with a singing Elvis impersonator on Feb. 19, 2007, and the wedding was streamed on the Internet, a pretty new thing back then.

David was previously married to Dolores Nyiri. They had three children, Lisa (Tony) Garcia, of Racine, Sonia (Ron) Rigden, of Milwaukee, and Dr. David (Shu-chien Sophia Pan) Dominguese, of Peoria, Ill., who all survive him. David encouraged Laura and Dolores to become friends and the three of them took two trips together before his health declined.

David is further survived by his brother, Roland (Mercy) Dominguez, of Racine; brothers, Ruben (Anna) Zertuche, of San Antonio, Texas, Florentino (Helen) Zertuche, Victor (Sandra) Zertuche and Alonzo (Patricia) Zertuche, all of Racine; and sister, Rosalinda (Valentin) Gomes of Von Ormy, Texas. He is also survived by his grandson, Michael Rigden; granddaughter, Grace Pan; his favorite cousin, Lydia (Roy) Tobias; his greatest admirer, Dylan Gonzalez and many, many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Reimundo (Vicky) Dominguez, Gustavo Zertuche, Peter Velasquez; sister, Rosario “Chayo” Davila; and grandson, Lucas Rigden.

Services

There will be a celebration of David Velasguese Dominguese’s life from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Martha’s Pancake House Café, located at 2913 Taylor Ave. in Racine. Wear what you are comfortable wearing. Plan to eat a meal!

The family is having a private burial with military honors.

Thank you to DaVita Harborview and Dr.s Galvao-Sobrinho, Brennan and Xie for all the kidney care; to neighbor Richard Scott and friends John Harris and Damon Cabell for coming over at all hours when we needed help; and to all those who cared for David over the past seven years. You made a difference!

Obituary and photo of David Velasguese Dominguese courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.