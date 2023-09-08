Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — September is here and the second weekend in the month is full of activities and fun events for people of all ages and interests in Racine and Kenosha County.

Enjoy the weekend by attending one of the following 10, or all 10, community-centric events in the area.

Check the list and make a plan to dive into what Racine and Kenosha County have to offer.

Racine County events

EventDate
6th Annual Franksville Food Truck FestivalSept. 8-9
Swan’s Watermelon FestivalSept. 9-10
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse Open HouseSept. 9
Brewtown Cruisers 42nd Annual Car ShowSept. 9
Mostaccioli Madness – fundraiser for H.O.P.E. SafehouseSept. 10
Racine County
Brewtown Cruisers 42nd Annual Car Show
Swan’s Watermelon Festival

Kenosha County events

EventDate
Races at Wilmot RacewaySept. 9
Walk in the Woods Art FairSept. 9
Old Settlers OktoberfestSept. 9
Desfile & Festival Patrio KenoshaSept. 10
Southport Quilters GuildSept.10-Oct. 15
Kenosha County
Walk in the Woods Art Fair
Old Settlers Oktoberfest

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment