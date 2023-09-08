RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — September is here and the second weekend in the month is full of activities and fun events for people of all ages and interests in Racine and Kenosha County.
Enjoy the weekend by attending one of the following 10, or all 10, community-centric events in the area.
Check the list and make a plan to dive into what Racine and Kenosha County have to offer.
Racine County events
|Event
|Date
|6th Annual Franksville Food Truck Festival
|Sept. 8-9
|Swan’s Watermelon Festival
|Sept. 9-10
|1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse Open House
|Sept. 9
|Brewtown Cruisers 42nd Annual Car Show
|Sept. 9
|Mostaccioli Madness – fundraiser for H.O.P.E. Safehouse
|Sept. 10
Kenosha County events
|Event
|Date
|Races at Wilmot Raceway
|Sept. 9
|Walk in the Woods Art Fair
|Sept. 9
|Old Settlers Oktoberfest
|Sept. 9
|Desfile & Festival Patrio Kenosha
|Sept. 10
|Southport Quilters Guild
|Sept.10-Oct. 15
