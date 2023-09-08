RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — The first week of school for public schools in Racine and Kenosha County is coming to an end.

The first week was full of excitement throughout classrooms in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Proud parents and families snapped photos of their children and loved ones as a way to commemorate the milestone of starting a new school year.

Check out photos from Racine County Eye readers below.

First week of school 2023-24

Senior Sunrise

All smiles?

Back in the classroom

Picture perfect moments

Class is in session

Starting the year off right