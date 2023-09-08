Obituary for Jacqueline Louise Szuhai, ‘Jackai’

April 30, 1946 – August 29, 2023

Jacqueline Louise Szuhai, known to all as Jackai, 77, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Aug. 29, 2023. She was born in Racine on April 30, 1946, the daughter of the late Steve and Romayne (née Hegeman) Szuhai.

Jacqueline Louise Szuhai, ‘Jackai’

Jackai graduated from Washington Park High School in 1964. She attended Racine-Kenosha County Teachers College and graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in education. She was an EMT for the Somers Fire Department for many years. Jackai worked for Racine County for over 30 years. She worked in the detention center, social services, and finally retired as a Parks Department Manager.

Jackai bred, raised and rescued Alaskan Malamute puppies at Wolfsong Kennels. She authored the book, “The Trail to the Iditarod Trail.” She enjoyed showing the dogs, running in sled dog and weight pulling competitions. Jackai also was a black belt in Judo. She will be missed tremendously by all her family and friends.

Jackai is survived by her sisters, Kay Ross, Beth (Donald) Szuhai-Goll, Alice Szuhai; nieces and nephews, Lori Ross, Glen (Debbie) Ross, Sally (Jim) Weede, Robert (Nancy) Garbo, Liz (Dennis Noe) Giese; great-nephew, Christopher Ross; great-niece, Robin Graham; longtime caregivers, Tim Nelson and Becky Leonard; all of her “lunch bunch” family; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Jackai is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley (Jack) Garbo; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ross; and nephew, Greg Ross.

Services

A memorial celebration of Jacqueline Louise Szuhai’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with a 10 a.m. visitation, on Sept. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Jackai had requested that guests dress casually for her service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been directed to the family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tim Nelson and Becky Leonard for their many years of support and for being excellent caregivers to Jackai during her time of need.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

