Obituary for Kyle Ryne Reich

August 6, 1990 – 2023

Kyle Ryne Reich was born on Aug. 6, 1990, and was raised in Burlington.

Kyle Ryne Reich

Kyle is survived by his parents, Dennis Reich and Jill and Dale Rehberg; his adoring siblings; loving family and countless friends.

Services

A celebration of life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Integrity Celebration Center, located at 2789 Browns Lake Drive, followed by a prayer and share.

The family will be honoring Kyle’s love of sports by wearing our favorite apparel from any Wisconsin team; we encourage attendees to do the same.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

