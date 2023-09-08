The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of September 9 – 16

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

New Bookmobile Schedule

The Bookmobile’s school-year schedule of stops will be active from Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 through Monday, June 10, 2024. To see the full list of stops, visit the bookmobile online.

Friends Book Sale Nook: Reopening Soon

The remodel of the Friends of the Racine Public Library book sale nook is nearly complete! Until the nook is ready to browse, you can find a selection of books for sale in the first-floor lobby of the library.

The Friends are seeking donations of books, DVDs, art and more to populate the upgraded space and their upcoming sales. To learn more about what types of donations are accepted, visit RacineLibrary.info/friends.

Free Health Screenings Sept. 11

On the second Monday of every month, Aurora Health Care offers free health screenings at the Racine Public Library. These sessions are a great chance to check your blood pressure and other vitals, learn something new about how to take care of yourself, and grab a few health-themed goodies. Health pop-ups like this are just one part of the web of health and social services we offer at the Racine Public Library, which also includes continuing education support, memory care, notary services and more.

Art and Game Sessions for Community Members 50 and Up

The Racine Public Library maintains a calendar of activities specifically for community members 50 or older to connect with one another. Our fall lineup includes Bingo, dominoes, Paint N Sip and UNO! In our game sessions, play a few rounds of classic games with fellow attendees, including some new twists on the games you know and love. Game sessions are drop-in only, no registration required. In Paint N Sip, we walk attendees through recreating colorful, seasonal paintings to take home. Paint N Sip is registration-only and has limited slots—sign up at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Bingo: First Thursdays, September through December, 10 to 11 a.m.

Dominoes: Second Thursdays, September through December, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Paint N Sip: Tuesdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 21, noon to 2 p.m.

UNO!: Fridays, Sept. 22, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17, noon to 2 p.m.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 30 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on our second floor, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Lakefront Expo

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | The Racine Public Library and the surrounding neighborhood

Stop by the library and the surrounding neighborhood for a festival full of music, games and activities for all ages. Grab something to eat from a food truck, browse wares and resources from 80+ local organizations, and check out our car show, dog show and fashion show. Explore fun for the whole family in and around the library on Lake Avenue between 6th and 8th streets, the Racine Literacy Council parking lot, Veterans Plaza, the circle of Library Drive, and the two lake-side parking lots nearest the library.

This event is hosted by the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine in partnership with the Racine Literacy Council and the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Sept. 11 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

On the second Monday of the month, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. On Sept. 11, we’re bringing out the 3D printers, Dash the robot, and trying on the Oculus for virtual reality exploration. Our audio and podcasting studio will be open to use until 2 p.m.

No registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, Sept. 11 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Second Mondays, September through December | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Memory Café • Café de la memoria

Tuesday, Sept. 12 • Martes, 12 de septiembre | Second Tuesdays • Cada mes, 2ndo martes | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) • Servicios para adultos, 2do piso (by the elevator)

Anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) • Cualquier persona que experimente demencia en etapa temprana, pérdida leve de memoria o deterioro cognitivo leve. Registration Required • Por favor regístrese

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Racine Public Library, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Angel trained. • Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas.

You can register at any time and in different ways – at the door, by following the QR code, at RacineLibrary.info/calendar, or by calling the Racine Public Library at (262) 636-9217 for assistance. • Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, siguendo el código QR, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al (262) 636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is required. • Por favor regístrese

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Sept. 13 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Visit the Techmobile at Party on the Pavement

Saturday, Sept. 16 | Noon – 7 p.m. | Downtown Racine

Come find the Techmobile at Party on the Pavement! We’ll be set up for you to try 3D printing, laser engraving and more.

No registration is required.

Kids

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Sept. 11 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Sept. 13 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

STEAM Workshops: Virtual Reality Expeditions

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 1:30 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Travel the globe using the power of virtual reality.

Registration is required.

Stitch N Bitch

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Tween Crafts with K

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Tweens Ages 9-12

Create some crazy-cool crafts with our artsy PSA, Keyontai. Our season of creativity includes Oreo tasting on Sept. 14, sparkly diamond painting on Oct. 19, designing your Cup of Kindness on Nov. 9, expressing yourself with yarn painting on Dec 14, and creating personalized stencil bags on Dec. 21.

Registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Mini Zen Gardens

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Create miniature Zen gardens, complete with calming rocks and sand, to bring tranquility to your desk.

No registration is required.

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Sept. 11 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Internet Safety

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 11 a.m. – Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What do you need to know to stay safe on the internet? We’ll give you our advice for how to protect your information when you’re online. Sign up quickly — only six slots are available. While you’re welcome to bring your own device to this session, we will supply all necessary devices.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Virtual Reality Expeditions

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 1:30 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Travel the globe using the power of virtual reality.

Registration is required.

Stitch N Bitch

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept. 12 through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, Sept. 13 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Every Wednesday in September | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Sept. 13 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | Second Thursdays, September through December | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Come play a few sessions of dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!