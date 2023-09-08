The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 8.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup focused on the Senior Moments Performance Group, Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies, and free CT Heart Scans being offered to Racine County Sheriff’s Office employees and their families.

Senior Moments Performance Group The segment started with Chamraz wanting to know more about the Senior Moments Performance Group. Widmar shared that the group is made up of those who are age 50 and older, who are also young at heart and want to remain active. Through the dance group, women connect, volunteer in the community, and form an unforgettable connection between themselves and the community. Senior Moments Performance Group proves dancing has no age limit Read this article

Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies The segment continued with Kim and Widmar talking about this week’s Business Spotlight. While not new to Union Grove, Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies has expanded after 12 years, adding a new aspect to their business. Tammy Foldy, a professional groomer of 34 years, now offers pet supplies at her store. Read the article to read about the new products she’s carrying. Business Spotlight: Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies Read this article

Free CT Heart Scans offered to Racine County Sheriff employees The Racine Roundup concluded by talking about Racine County’s initiative to offer free CT Heart Scans throughout this month to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office employees and their spouses. The scans are part of an initiative that came after the tragic death of Deputy Joshua Laforge, who suffered a fatal heart attack this past year. His widow was instrumental in making this project become a reality. Free CT Heart Scans offered to Racine County Sheriff’s Office and their spouses Read this article

