Obituary for Steven Grant Roest

September 11, 1949 – September 2, 2023

Steven Grant Roest, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2023. He was born in Sioux City, Ia., on Sept. 11, 1949, the son of the late Robert Roest and Dorothy Smith.

Steven Grant Roest

Steve proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was an over the road truck driver for several companies before his retirement. Steve loved golfing, riding motorcycles, fantasy football, and the Chicago Bears. Above all, he loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Steve is survived by his children, Steven G. (Danielle) Roest II, Jessica (Louie) Giannini, Michael Roest, Mattew Roest; grandchildren, Michael Anderson II, Dylan Norton, Nicole Roest, Zachary Roest; sisters, Cheryl Brandenburg, Roxanne Williams; ex-wife, Karen Roest; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Roest.

Services

A memorial celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with a 10 a.m. visitation, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Steven Grant Roest courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.