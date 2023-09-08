Obituary for Terri Lee Hess

December 2, 1960 – September 4, 2023

Terri Lee Hess, 62, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Terri was born in Fort Carson, Co., to Lee and Nancy (née Sorensen) Peshek on Dec. 2, 1960. She was employed as a kitchen manager at Home Harbor Assisted Living. Terri was proud to serve the residents of Home Harbor, because she had always enjoyed cooking and baking.

Terri enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning and making salsa for her family and friends. Terri also enjoyed crafting, which included making blankets for her grandchildren, wooden signs, and other gifts for family. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Terri will be lovingly remembered by her children, Eric (Nicole) Hess, Ryan Hess, and Cory Hess; grandchildren, C.J. Hess, Cecelia Hess, and Eric Felix; brothers, David (Julie) Peshek, and Jim Peshek (Henry de la Espriella); stepfather, Lee Mohrbacher; stepsister, Lori (Andy) Christiansen; Aunt Eileen Stuebe; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Peshek and Nancy Mohrbacher; Uncle Tom Stuebe; and Aunt Cindy and Uncle Lee Upton.

Services

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Wilson Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks to donate to help cover funeral expenses.

The Hess family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center of Mount Pleasant for their kind and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the staff and residents at Home Harbor Assisted Living for their love and support.

Obituary and photo of Terri Lee Hess courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

