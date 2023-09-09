Obituary for Donald Anthony Robers

December 30, 1953 – August 28, 2023

Donald Anthony Robers Jr., beloved husband, father and brother, was called to eternal life on Aug. 28, 2023. Don was born in Kenosha on Dec. 30, 1953.

Don had a taste for adventure, whether it was working as a SCUBA instructor, exploring shipwrecks beneath the waves, getting his pilot’s license to soar above the clouds or exploring the fantastical side of life through writing stories and novellas.

No matter where he went, Don remained grounded and devoted his life to his family and community. This was seen through his work teaching and tutoring at the Kenosha Literacy Council and raising his children to share his great love of knowledge and social justice. His wit and warmth was evident to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters, Jennifer Rae and Kathleen Donna; brother, Michael; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Anthony (Sr.) and Joy Robers; and sister, Donna.

In accordance with Don’s wishes, his services will be held privately.

We would like to thank Dr. Shepler for his wonderful care and compassion. We would also like to thank the staff of Froedtert South as well as Dr. Joshi and the Kidney Center for taking care of Don for many years.

