RACINE — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times near 6th Street and Park Avenue in Downtown Racine.

According to a story from FOX 6 News, police were called around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, to 6th Street near Park Avenue for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

6th Street near Park Avenue

Photos taken by Brian Bruce and sent to Racine County Eye depict the site of several bullet casings and the area cordoned off with police tape.

A car with significant driver’s side door damage at the scene. – Credit: Brian Bruce Police investigators mark evidence from the shooting on 6th Street. – Credit: Brian Bruce Police search the area for evidence. – Credit: Brian Bruce Investigators mark where bullet casings and other evidence were found at the scene. – Credit: Brian Bruce

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.