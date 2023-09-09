Obituary for Ronald Edvard Gatzke

August 5, 1961 – August 28, 2023

Ronald Edvard Gatzke, 62, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Ronald was born in Racine on Aug. 5, 1961, to Clyde and Sonia (née Ericksen) Gatzke. He was a graduate of Horlick High School.

Ronald Edvard Gatzke

Ronald was employed by UW-Parkside for over six years. Ronald loved watching animals, especially when he spent time at Petrifying Springs in Kenosha and took pleasure in acquiring knowledge of Norwegian history.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Sonia Gatzke; sons; daughter; brothers, Richard and David; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

A memorial service will be held later. Please watch for updates on the Sturino Funeral Home website.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Ronald Edvard Gatzke courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

