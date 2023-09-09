Obituary for Ronald Wayne Kurhajec

July 14, 1937 – September 2, 2023

Ronald Wayne Kurhajec, 86, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Racine on July 14, 1937, the son of the late Emil and Marjorie (née Sands) Kurhajec.

On June 6, 1957, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to “the love of his life,” Sally A. Czarnowski. Ron was employed by American Motors/Chrysler Corp as an inspector for 30 years, retiring July 1, 1988.

He did extensive gardening, enjoyed fishing, cooking, casinos and traveling. Ron also volunteered at the Salvation Army’s Senior Center. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time and holidays with family. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sally; children, Steven Kurhajec, Elaine Sweeny, and Diane (Steven) Christensen; grandchildren, Robert (Allison) Sweeny, Brian Sweeny, Nicholas Sweeny (Stephanie Woods), Alison (Nick) Fazzari, Hannah Christensen (Andrew Harrington); great grandchildren, Julian and Patricia Fazzari; sister, Dianne (Peter) Crisp; sisters-in-law, Connie Kurhajec, Diane Czarnowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Kurhajec; and brother-in-law, David Czarnowski.

Services

Per Ron’s wishes, private services will be held with entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park on Sept. 21.

Obituary and photo of Ronald Wayne Kurhajec courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

