Obituary for Charlotte Mary Zakrzewski

October 5, 1926 – August 23, 2023

Charlotte Mary Zakrzewski, 96, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Libertyville, Ill., on Oct. 5, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Victoria (née Gaura) Kurowski.

Charlotte Mary Zakrzewski

On Sept. 1, 1978, Charlotte was united in marriage to Francis Zakrzewski. She was a longtime member of St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church. She had a great love of cooking, baking, traveling, reading James Patterson Mysteries, cross stitch and crocheting blankets. Charlotte was also very active in volunteering at children’s schools. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Francis; daughters, Pamela (Scot) Alley, Deborah Andrews; grandsons, Jeffrey Alley and Michael (Maureen) Alley; great-grandsons, Sean and Patrick; siblings, JoAnn Hall, James (Loretta) Kurowski; in-laws, Gloria Kurowski, Rita Zakrzewski, James Zakrzewski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Andrews; siblings, Loretta Kurowski, Chester Kurowski, John (Kay) Kurowski, Arlene (Rance) Jacobsen and Joe Hall.

Services

A memorial mass celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held at noon on Sept. 12 at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Patrick O’Laughlin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Vitas Hospice, Tammy from Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Charlotte Mary Zakrzewski courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

