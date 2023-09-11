Obituary for David H. Borkowski, ‘Dave’

Date of death: September 9, 2023

David H. Borkowski, ‘Dave,’ was born to eternal life on Sept. 9, 2023, at the age of 58.

David H. Borkowski

He was a member of Caledonia Fire Department for 25 years and served in the United States Air Force Reserves for 16 years.

Dave had many loves in life, such as baseball, fishing and hunting with family. He was a dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fan. Dave’s most important love was his family. He loved spending time with his children and wife, watching “Bluey” and “Moana” with his granddaughter and bird-watching with Chipper in the backyard. Dave worked tirelessly to protect his community and provide the best life for his family.

Dave is survived by his wife of 34 years, Christine “Tina” (née Burch); children, Emily (Andrew Bliefernicht) and Zachary (Brittney); granddaughter, Lucy James; mother, Evelyn (née Rossa) Borkowski; siblings, Susan (Tim Rodiez) Borkowski, Teresa (Mike) Bloedel and James Borkowski; siblings-in-law, Jean (Bob) Godfroy, Dean (Rhonda) Burch, Doreen (Bryan) Thiele, Kathleen (Mark) Brennan, Susan (Matthew) Wirth, Rebecca (Jim) Auerbach and Bobby Burch. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Borkowski.

Services

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Rozga-Walloch Chapel, located at 4309 S. 20th St. in Milwaukee. A vigil service will commence at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Faith Community Church, located at 305 S. First St. in Waterford, with interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of David H. Borkowski courtesy of Rozga Funeral and Cremation Services.