UPDATE (Sept. 11, 10:35 a.m.): The 58-year-old man shot to death on Victory Avenue on Labor Day has been identified as Willie Henderson, Jr., and his alleged shooter is now in police custody.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, the alleged shooter has been identified as Tommy W. Johnson, 31, of Racine. He fled the scene of the Victory Avenue shooting on foot and was captured on Friday, Sept. 8, in Franklin, Wis., by the U.S. Marshalls.

Johnson was booked into the Racine County Jail under the following felony charges:

First-degree intentional homicide

Six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 5, 9:35 a.m.):

RACINE, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle late Monday night in the 3500 block of Victory Ave., according to Racine Police.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was promptly transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the Racine Police Department said.

Authorities report that the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located.

Seeking additional information for Victory Avenue homicide

The Racine Police Investigations Unit is urging any witnesses or citizens with additional information to come forward. The department is particularly interested in any video footage that may have captured the incident on Victory Avenue.

“Any piece of information can be valuable in investigations like this,” said a spokesperson for the Racine Police Department. “We are committed to bringing justice for the victim and his family.”

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

For more updates on this developing story, stay tuned to the Racine County Eye.