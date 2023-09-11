RACINE COUNTY — 22 years have elapsed since 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001), when the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil occurred killing nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field.

More than two decades later, the day continues to be observed yearly as a day of mourning and remembrance.

The United States reflects on the tragedy and remembers the significant impact of this event on American history to ensure this moment is never forgotten.

The 9/11 22nd Anniversary Commemoration

Two family members of 9/11 victims read the names of their loved ones and other victims during the Sept. 11, 2023 ceremony.

Today, the 22nd Anniversary Commemoration ceremony is taking place in New York.

The names of those who were lost on that day are read out loud at the event. It is hosted by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at Ground Zero.

In attendance, according to AP News, Vice President Kamala Harris along with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined New York politicians and mourners at the grounds where the tragedy took place.

Along with that, AP News reports that President Joe Biden was present at a ceremony held at a military base in Anchorage, Ala. This visit was made while en route to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam, and is a reminder of the impact of 9/11. The source states this is to remember that this tragedy was felt in every corner of the nation and close to home.

Flags fly at half-staff

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #212 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff, today.

Additionally, Executive Order #212 declares Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and give back to local neighbors and communities in commemoration of the lives lost 22 years ago.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, our state joins the country in reflecting on the tragedy and devastation of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the bravery and sacrifice of our first responders who ran toward danger, and the lasting influence the attacks have had on who we are as a nation today,” said Gov. Evers. “I encourage Wisconsinites across our state to come together and participate in a statewide day of service as we honor and remember that fateful day.”

A list of potential volunteer opportunities, including virtual ones, can be found online on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to participate in other ways, including by engaging with their neighborhoods and communities, performing acts of kindness, or taking the time to reflect on the significance of the day.

Executive Order #212 will be in effect until sunset on Sept. 11, 2023.

Get social

Join the 9/11 Memorial & Museum – from anywhere in the world – to take part in Remember the Sky, an active remembrance event. The event’s goal is to help people “recognize how we are all connected to one another underneath the same big sky.”

To participate:

“Snap a picture of the sky where you are – regardless of the weather – and post it to Instagram. Be sure to tag @911memorial and use the hashtags #NeverForget911 and #rememberthesky.”