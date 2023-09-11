Obituary for Patrick Joseph Hagarty

March 21, 1969 – August 27, 2023

Patrick Joseph Hagarty, 54, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. He was born in Racine on March 21, 1969, the son of John and Carole (née Zitt) Hagarty.

Patrick proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was the director for the Veteran’s Market in Racine, which is part of the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He loved to relax watching science fiction movies. Patrick was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, especially with his son, Brenden. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.

Patrick is survived by his daughter, Kayla Hagarty; son, Brenden Hagarty; parents, John “Jack” and Carole Hagarty; brother, Michael Hagarty; and girlfriend, Chloe Zielke.

Patrick is preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Hagarty.

Services

A memorial celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at noon on Sept. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Patrick Joseph Hagarty courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.