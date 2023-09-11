RACINE, Wis. — A Finance and Personnel Committee meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at City Hall in room 303 as committee members consider various proposals affecting city employees and the city’s financial future.

Finance and Personnel Committee agenda highlights

Chair Marcus West and Vice Chair Maurice Horton will lead the meeting, accompanied by Alders Mary Land, Amanda Paffrath and Terry McCarthy.

Physical therapy contract

First on the agenda is a communication sponsored by Alder West, representing the Human Resources Benefits Manager, seeking approval for a direct contract with Doctors of Physical Therapy. The staff recommends authorizing the contract at a flat rate of $150 per visit, with the employee responsible for a $30 copay. Funding for the service will be proposed in the 2024 insurance budget.

Real Appeal program

Another item sponsored by Alder West, also on behalf of the Human Resources Benefits Manager, proposes implementing the Real Appeal program through United Healthcare (UHC). The program, which has a one-time charge of $150 and additional fees per session, is designed to help city employees with behavioral assessments and health needs.

Insurance renewals

Additionally, the committee will discuss renewing vision and dental insurance plans through Superior Vision and MetLife, respectively. The cost of the basic dental plan is already accounted for in the 2024 insurance budget, while the advanced plan and vision benefit are employee-paid.

Youth Employment grant

Mayor Mason is also seeking permission for the Youth Employment Officer to apply for a summer Jobs Connect grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. If approved, the grant could funnel up to $50,000 into the city’s summer youth employment programs without requiring a city match.

Wastewater Revenue Bonds

A high-stakes resolution about issuing up to $5,749,015 in Wastewater Utility Revenue Bonds will also be discussed. The bond issue, which has an interest rate of 2.1450% over 20 years, will be used to finance projects approved under the Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund Loan Program.

Legal matters

The committee is expected to go into a closed session to discuss strategy relating to litigation involving the City of Racine, including PFAS-related lawsuits. Racine County Eye is doing more research into this.

Public participation

The chair will allow input from any interested person, including alders, on each agenda item, but may limit the time for comments. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Racine’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

For accommodations or interpretation services, contact the Finance Department at 262-636-9148 at least 48 hours before the meeting.

With several critical items up for discussion, the outcomes of Monday’s meeting could have long-term effects on both the city’s employees and its financial well-being.

Note: All information sourced from the City of Racine Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting Agenda, printed on September 8, 2023.