Obituary for Veronica Nichols, ‘Ronnie’

July 13, 1944 – August 26, 2023

Veronica Nichols, “Ronnie,” 79, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-Elmbrook Campus in Brookfield.

Ronnie was born to the late Joseph and Louise (née Mravik) Kowal on July 13, 1944, in Chicago. She was united in marriage to Roger Nichols on July 27, 1968. They were married for 46 years until Roger’s passing in March of 2015.

Ronnie retired from Ametek Lamb Electric after 30 years. She gained several lifelong friends through her life journey. Ronnie was a family woman who loved the summer outdoors. She enjoyed feeding birds, squirrels, going to festivals and trying all different kinds of food. She always looked forward to reading and working on her word searches. Ronnie enjoyed buying and having all different kinds of clothes.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by her son, Robin Nichols; daughter, Rona Nichols (David Martin); grandchildren, Beau (Daisy) Nichols, Bret Nichols, Mariah Fatla, Taylor Martin, Alyssa Martin, and Dakota Martin; family, Josephine Pizzi, Bernadine Kowal, Margaret Shere, Thereasa Plastina (Jim), Joseph Kowal, Maryann Dietzler, Virgina Bishop, Rosella Strand (Steve), Alberta Kowal, and Pat Kowal; brothers-in-law: Steve Schab and Earl Feltner; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ronnie is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Nichols; sisters, Angeline Feltner and Charlotte Schab; brothers, Alojze Kowal and John Kowal; brothers-in-law, Bill Bishop, Gordon Dietzler, and Donald Shere; and sister-in-law, Kathy Kowal.

Services

A funeral mass for Ronnie will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Petersen officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Obituary and photo of Veronica Nichols courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.