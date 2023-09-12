RACINE — Party on the Pavement is back again for another year in Downtown Racine. On Sept. 16, the Downtown Racine Corporation and attendees will celebrate 20 years of uniting Racine through this exciting outdoor event.
This year, Party on the Pavement stretches over 12 blocks throughout the downtown area.
On Main Street, from to State Street to 7th Street, and on 6th Street, from Lake Avenue to City Hall, there will be live music, local cuisine and beverages, street performances, shopping, games, rides, and activities for people of all ages and interests.
The event starts at noon and concludes at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to Party on the Pavement is free.
Party on the Pavement attractions
150+ vendors
There will be over 150 vendors to explore.
Asian, Pakistani, Spanish, Italian, Mexican, Greek, Thai, Cajun, and American food will be available for purchase all day long. These food vendors will line Main St. and 6th St.
Local businesses and shops will sell their goods along the streets too.
Music lineup and stages
Music lovers can enjoy blues, rock ’n roll, jazz, R&B, and or everything in between at the 20th annual event.
This year’s lineup and stages bring diverse entertainment. Five stages are ready to rock. The following schedule is set:
SC Johnson Stage — Monument Square
|Performance
|Time
|3MF
( Jazz)
|Noon to 2 p.m.
|Indigo Canyon
(Rock)
|2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|Stone Theory
(70s Rock)
|5 to 7 p.m.
Main St. and State St. Stage
|Performance
|Time
|Stoned Blues Band
(Blues)
|Noon to 2 p.m.
|Tailspin Band
(Rock & Blues)
|2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|Identity Crisis
(80s/90s Rock)
|5 to 7 p.m.
Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage — 522 6th St.
|Performance
|Time
|The Fourcast
(Acoustic)
|Noon to 2 p.m.
|All the Kings Men
(Elvis)
|2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|Pat McCurdy
(Comedy Guitar)
|5 to 7 p.m.
Taste of Soul Stage — 7th and Park
|Performance
|Time
|DJ Mysta Mack
|Noon to Midnight
|Stone Jam
(Old School)
|1:30 to 4 p.m.
|DJ Phil
(inside)
|3 p.m. to bar close
|Young Bo & LLil Hawk
|4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
|Lady A
|5 to 7 p.m.
Mexico Lindo Stage — 6th St.
|Performance
|Time
|Mariachi Mexico International
|2 to 4 p.m.
|Grupo Folklorico-LaPerla Tapatia
|4:30 to 5 p.m.
|Live Music
|5 to 7 p.m.
Pub on Wisconsin Stage
|Performance
|Time
|DJ Devious
(All genres)
|Noon to 7 p.m.
Additional entertainment
The event will also feature dance battles between Sweatshop Movement, BMX shows, wrestling, bounce houses, a bags tournament at The Blue Rock, raffles, pie throwing, CrossFit demos, live glass blowing and more.
Before Party on the Pavement kicks off, attendees can participate in 5Kevents.org’s 3rd annual Pound the Pavement 5k.
The run begins at Main St. and Sam Johnson Parkway promptly at 10 a.m. Pre-register online to get involved on race day.
Attend the Racine County Eye’s 10th-anniversary bash
Not only is Party on the Pavement happening on Saturday, but so is the Racine County Eye’s 10th-anniversary bash at 410 Main St.
