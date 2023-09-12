Follow Us

RACINE — Party on the Pavement is back again for another year in Downtown Racine. On Sept. 16, the Downtown Racine Corporation and attendees will celebrate 20 years of uniting Racine through this exciting outdoor event.

This year, Party on the Pavement stretches over 12 blocks throughout the downtown area.

Party on the Pavement
Munch on local fare, shop at hundreds of local vendor booths and take in some impressive street demonstrations this Saturday at Party on the Pavement. – Credit: DRC

On Main Street, from to State Street to 7th Street, and on 6th Street, from Lake Avenue to City Hall, there will be live music, local cuisine and beverages, street performances, shopping, games, rides, and activities for people of all ages and interests.

The event starts at noon and concludes at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to Party on the Pavement is free.

Party on the Pavement attractions

150+ vendors

There will be over 150 vendors to explore.

Asian, Pakistani, Spanish, Italian, Mexican, Greek, Thai, Cajun, and American food will be available for purchase all day long. These food vendors will line Main St. and 6th St.

Local businesses and shops will sell their goods along the streets too.

Music lineup and stages

Music lovers can enjoy blues, rock ’n roll, jazz, R&B, and or everything in between at the 20th annual event.

This year’s lineup and stages bring diverse entertainment. Five stages are ready to rock. The following schedule is set:

SC Johnson Stage — Monument Square

PerformanceTime
3MF
( Jazz)		Noon to 2 p.m.
Indigo Canyon
(Rock)		2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Stone Theory
(70s Rock)		5 to 7 p.m.
SC Johnson Stage – Monument Square

Main St. and State St. Stage

PerformanceTime
Stoned Blues Band
(Blues)		Noon to 2 p.m.
Tailspin Band
(Rock & Blues)		2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Identity Crisis
(80s/90s Rock)		5 to 7 p.m.
Main Street/State Street Stage
Party on the Pavement
All the Kings Men will be performing again at this year’s Party on the Pavement. – Credit: DRC

Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage — 522 6th St.

PerformanceTime
The Fourcast
(Acoustic)		Noon to 2 p.m.
All the Kings Men
(Elvis)		2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Pat McCurdy
(Comedy Guitar)		5 to 7 p.m.
Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage

Taste of Soul Stage — 7th and Park

PerformanceTime
DJ Mysta MackNoon to Midnight
Stone Jam
(Old School)		1:30 to 4 p.m.
DJ Phil
(inside)		3 p.m. to bar close
Young Bo & LLil Hawk4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
Lady A5 to 7 p.m.
Taste of Soul Stage

Mexico Lindo Stage — 6th St.

PerformanceTime
Mariachi Mexico International2 to 4 p.m.
Grupo Folklorico-LaPerla Tapatia4:30 to 5 p.m.
Live Music5 to 7 p.m.
Mexico Lindo Stage

Pub on Wisconsin Stage

PerformanceTime
DJ Devious
(All genres)		Noon to 7 p.m.
Pub on Wisconsin Stage

Additional entertainment

Party on the Pavement
BMX demonstrations will be happening again this year. – Credit: DRC

The event will also feature dance battles between Sweatshop Movement, BMX shows, wrestling, bounce houses, a bags tournament at The Blue Rock, raffles, pie throwing, CrossFit demos, live glass blowing and more.

Before Party on the Pavement kicks off, attendees can participate in 5Kevents.org’s 3rd annual Pound the Pavement 5k.

The run begins at Main St. and Sam Johnson Parkway promptly at 10 a.m. Pre-register online to get involved on race day.

